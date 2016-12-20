Corey Crawford activated off IR, nears return to Blackhawksa lineup
NOVEMBER 05: Chicago Blackhawks Goalie Corey Crawford makes a save on a backhand shot by Dallas Stars Center Tyler Seguin during the NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars on November 5, 2016 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 05: Chicago Blackhawks Goalie Corey Crawford makes a save on a backhand shot by Dallas Stars Center Tyler Seguin during the NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars on November 5, 2016 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.
