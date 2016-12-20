Colorado Avalanche unable to overcome deficits at Dallas Stars

Save for a tic-tac-toe scoring play by Matt Duchene , Mikko Rantanen and Tyson Barrie and a third-period power-play goal by Mikhail Grigorenko , the Avalanche didn't do enough in its NHL-high 22nd loss here Thursday night. Dallas prevailed 4-2 to pin the Avs with their seventh loss in their last nine games - and third consecutive loss to the Stars since winning 6-5 on opening night.

