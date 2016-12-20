Calvin Pickard excited for "bounce-ba...

Calvin Pickard excited for "bounce-back game" at Dallas

Read more: Denver Post

The Avalanche held a morning skate Thursday at American Airlines Center and goalie Calvin Pickard was particularly excited for the evening game against the Dallas Stars. Pickard views it as a chance to redeem himself - or a return to normalcy after taking the loss in Tuesday's 6-3 setback to the visiting Calgary Flames, who had four of their goals carom in off an Avalanche player.

