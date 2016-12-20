Arizona Coyotes toppled by Dallas Stars in return from break A three-day break from hockey probably wasn't a bad idea for the Coyotes. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2iCCoz2 Arizona Coyotes goalie Mike Smith and defenseman Anthony DeAngelo tangle with Dallas Stars' Curtis McKenzie after a play in front of the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.