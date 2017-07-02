Rangers Rumor Roundup: Kovalchuk Decision Coming
Hello all! @NHLRumorsDaily here with the highly anticipated Ilya Kovalchuk update! Previously, FullTiltNYR.com reported that Kovalchuk had put in a trade request to the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Rangers, and should his request not be met, he would return to the KHL before coming back to the NHL next year as a UFA. That hasn't changed, however many discussions have been held behind the scenes, and this update will cover that.
