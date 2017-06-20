Predators sign Bonino away from Pens ...

Predators sign Bonino away from Pens and trade Wilson to Avs

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Dec. 22, 2016, file photo, Pittsburgh Penguins' Nick Bonino plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio. The Western Conference-champion Nashville Predators took care of an area of concern, signing center Nick Bonino away from the Stanley Cup champion Penguins with a $16.4 million, four-year contract on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third... Feb '17 Phartizoid 2
News Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15) Feb '15 They cannot kill ... 2
The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15) Jan '15 Hockey Schmockey 1
News NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14) Nov '14 Kevin from michigan 1
News Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13) Nov '13 hey hey black Albert 1
News 2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13) Jul '13 Harry 1
$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13) Jul '13 Hockey Schmockey 1
See all Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,347 • Total comments across all topics: 282,192,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC