Zach Werenski Finishes Third in Calder Memorial Trophy Race
Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets finished third as a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL's most outstanding rookie. He was up against Patrik Laine of the Winnipeg Jets and Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs .
