Wild trades Jordan Schroeder to Columbus for minor leaguer

A few days after Jordan Schroeder was informed by the Wild that the team didn't plan to tender him a qualifying offer, the Wild's giving him a chance by sending him to the Columbus Blue Jackets for minor-leaguer Dante Salituro, sources say. The Lakeville native and 2009 first-round pick by the Vancouver Canucks is headed to his third team.

Chicago, IL

