The Blue Jackets Offseason Runs Throu...

The Blue Jackets Offseason Runs Through Scott Hartnell

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Cannon

He has to make decisions about the club's pending free agents , make decisions with his scouts for the upcoming NHL Entry Draft, and trying to wheel and deal around the upcoming Expansion Draft that will see the Las Vegas Golden Knights select one of his players. The rules of the draft require Columbus to protect players with no movement and no trade clauses unless they opt to waive them, which locks in Brandon Dubinsky, Sergei Bobrovsky, and Nick Foligno - and it's doubtful the club would want to risk parting with any of them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cannon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third... Feb '17 Phartizoid 2
News Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15) Feb '15 They cannot kill ... 2
The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15) Jan '15 Hockey Schmockey 1
News NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14) Nov '14 Kevin from michigan 1
News Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13) Nov '13 hey hey black Albert 1
News 2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13) Jul '13 Harry 1
$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13) Jul '13 Hockey Schmockey 1
See all Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,097 • Total comments across all topics: 281,634,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC