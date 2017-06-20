NHL Mock Draft 2017: The Columbus Blu...

NHL Mock Draft 2017: The Columbus Blue Jackets select Maxime Comtois with the No. 24 pick

With the 24th overall pick in the 2017 SBNation NHL Mock Draft, the Columbus Blue Jackets select, from the Victoriaville Tigres of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Maxime Comtois. A year ago at this time, Comtois looked like a lock to go in the top five after putting up 60 points in his rookie season as the QMJHL's No.

