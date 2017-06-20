NHL Awards 2017: Who To Watch For
Wednesday night in Las Vegas, the NHL will have their best and brightest on display for the annual NHL Awards ceremony, with the added bonus of the Las Vegas Golden Knights announcing their roster through the NHL's expansion draft process. Fans of all 30 teams are likely to give the event at least some cursory attention just to see who their team will be parting ways with to help get the Knights off the ground, but there's a little more in it for the Jackets, with three players and head coach John Tortorella in the running for five different awards.
