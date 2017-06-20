NHL announces 2017-18 regular season schedule
After being one of the last two teams on the ice in the Stanley Cup Final, the Pittsburgh Penguins will be one of the first to take it when the NHL begins the 2017-18 season. The NHL unveiled the 1,271-game regular-season schedule on Thursday.
