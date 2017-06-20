NHL: Andrew Barroway becomes Coyotesa sole owner
In this Saturday, Jan. 3, 2015, file photo, new Arizona Coyotes majority owner Andrew Barroway, right, walks onto the ice with son Jake Barroway, left, as they wave to fans before the ceremonial first puck drop prior to an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, in Glendale, Ariz. On Monday, June 12, 2017, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction says Andrew Barroway has bought out the minority owners of the Arizona Coyotes and is now the team's sole owner.
