Let's Make A Deal: Could The Blue Jackets Trade For Ilya Kovalchuk?
According to several reports, the Columbus Blue Jackets have reached out to the New Jersey Devils , kicking the tires on Ilya Kovalchuk. Jarmo has said that he is looking for "a sniper in key moments" and there are few better goal scorers on the planet than Kovalchuk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cannon.
Add your comments below
Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|2
|Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kevin from michigan
|1
|Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|hey hey black Albert
|1
|2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Harry
|1
|$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC