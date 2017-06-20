Goodbye, Brandon Saad

Brandon Saad came to the Columbus Blue Jackets two summers ago, just six days after winning his second Stanley Cup in three years with the Chicago Blackhawks . Saad was brought to Columbus in exchange for Artem Anisimov , Marko Dano , Jeremy Morin , Corey Tropp , and a 2016 fourth round pick in the NHL Entry Draft .

