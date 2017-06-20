Forsberg confident he can be a quality backup goalie for Blackhawks
Although he didn't see much action with the Columbus Blue Jackets, goalie Anton Forsberg has won a Calder Cup in the AHL and believes he can play at the NHL level behind Blackhawks start Corey Crawford. Carolina Hurricanes' Jay McClement is blocked by former Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Anton Forsberg, during a game in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|2
|Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kevin from michigan
|1
|Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|hey hey black Albert
|1
|2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Harry
|1
|$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC