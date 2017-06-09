Columbus Blue Jackets sign Joonas Kor...

Columbus Blue Jackets sign Joonas Korpisalo, two others

Korpisalo, 23, is 23-16-5 with a 2.68 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and one shutout in 45 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets. He also owns a 15-16-5 record with a 2.57 GAA, .908 save percentage and two shutouts in 37 career American Hockey League games with the Lake Erie/Cleveland Monsters and Springfield Falcons since making his North American pro debut at the end of the 2014-15 campaign.

