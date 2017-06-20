Columbus Blue Jackets buy out contract of Scott Hartnell

The Columbus Blue Jackets bought out the remaining two seasons of forward Scott Hartnell 's six-year, $28.5 million contract, the team announced on Thursday. The buyout will cost Columbus a cap hit of $1.5 million in the first year, $3 million in the second and $1.25 million in the final two years, according to CapFriendly.com.

