Colorado College hockey announces five signees, including NHL draft pick and Eddie Olczyk's son

Incoming CC hockey freshman goalie Alec Calvaruso did not allow a goal in nine shootout attempts during his final junior hockey season with the NAHL's Lone Star Brahmas. Courtesy NAHL Five future Tigers, including the first NHL draft pick recruited under Colorado College coach Mike Haviland, have signed to join the National Collegiate Hockey Conference program.

