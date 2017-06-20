Colorado College hockey announces five signees, including NHL draft pick and Eddie Olczyk's son
Incoming CC hockey freshman goalie Alec Calvaruso did not allow a goal in nine shootout attempts during his final junior hockey season with the NAHL's Lone Star Brahmas. Courtesy NAHL Five future Tigers, including the first NHL draft pick recruited under Colorado College coach Mike Haviland, have signed to join the National Collegiate Hockey Conference program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|2
|Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kevin from michigan
|1
|Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|hey hey black Albert
|1
|2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Harry
|1
|$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC