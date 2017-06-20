Blue Jackets Buy Out Scott Hartnell

Blue Jackets Buy Out Scott Hartnell

19 hrs ago Read more: The Cannon

The Columbus Blue Jackets bought out the contract of left wing Scott Hartnell today, ending his three-year tenure in Columbus. The 35-year-old was slated to earn $4.75 million dollars in each of the next two seasons and the Blue Jackets will save $3.25 million on his cap hit.

