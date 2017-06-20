Blackhawks Trade Panarin to Blue Jackets for Saad: Reports

Artemi Panarin #72 of the Chicago Blackhawks smiles after scoring a third period goal against the Colorado Avalanche at the United Center on November 3, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Blackhawks have reportedly made another massive trade on Friday before the NHL Draft, sending Artemi Panarin to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Brandon Saad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.