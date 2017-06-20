Adidas Teases New CBJ Sweater

Thanks to Chris Creamer over at Sportslogos.net , we're getting a teaser for all of the new NHL home sweaters as part of the "Form the Future" campaign that Adidas is launching with the league. With the NHL unveiling each team's new look as part of the expansion draft in a few weeks, it's a nice way to get some hints about how things are going to look when all 31 teams hit the ice in just a few months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cannon.