2017 NHL Draft Profile: Juuso Valmaki
Juuso Valimaki is a Finnish product that, unlike many his age, would not have to make the transition to North American ice after the draft. Valimaki came to North America when he was young to adjust to the ice dimensions earlier and better showcase his skills.
