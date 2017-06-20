2017 NHL Draft: Columbus selects Russian G Daniil Tarasov
In the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft, with the 86th overall pick the Columbus Blue Jackets selected Daniil Tarasov, a goaltender from Russia. He had a 2.11 GAA and .920 save percentage for Team Russia in the 2016 World Junior Championships.
