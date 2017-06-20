2017 NHL Draft: Columbus selects LW Kale Howarth
In the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft, with the 148th overall pick, the Columbus Blue Jackets selected left winger Kale Howarth, from the Trail Smoke Eaters of the British Columbia Hockey League. The BCHL is a level below the WHL, so Howarth hasn't been tested against great competition.
