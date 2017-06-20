2017 NHL Draft: Blue Jackets trade Ko...

2017 NHL Draft: Blue Jackets trade Kolesar; select Alexandre Texier at #45

Sunday Jun 25

In the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft, the Columbus Blue Jackets traded prospect Keegan Kolesar to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for the #45 pick, and used that pick to select Alexandre Texier, a center from France. I'm not a huge fan of this trade, to be honest.

