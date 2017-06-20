2017 Draft Prospect Profile: Kailer Yamamoto
"A small forward with a goal scoring touch gets drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets." How many times have we seen variations of that over the last few years? Guys like Cam Atkinson, Vitaly Abramov, and Oliver Bjorkstrand have found homes in Columbus and thrived in an environment that makes the most of their talents.
