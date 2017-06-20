2017 Draft Prospect Profile: Jason Robertson has the hands, but what about the legs?
How important is skating in professional hockey? Should be up there, right? How much can you work on that and improve? That's what fans of whoever takes Jason Robertson will be asking on Draft Day. Here's the book on Robertson: Strong goal-scoring winger with a solid defensive game whose skating has turned scouts off.
