2017 Draft Prospect Profile: Jake Oettinger is a Breakout Backstop
It's a rare kind of goaltender that merits first round attention, and Boston University's Jake Oettinger appears to fit the bill. Standing at an imposing 6'4", he came in as a freshman and earned the starting position at one of the top college hockey programs.
