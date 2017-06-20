2017 Draft Prospect Profile: Isaac Ra...

2017 Draft Prospect Profile: Isaac Ratcliffe Could Be A Big Gamble

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Cannon

Based on that alone, a lot of teams are likely to give Isaac Ratcliffe a look, but his play over the last two seasons brings up a lot of questions about if size is the ONLY thing Ratcliffe has to help him make it to the NHL level. He's got some great scoring ability, and could develop into one hell of a power forward in the Rick Nash mold, but at the same time his physical game is fairly underdeveloped, he still needs to build up his strength, and he's shown a tendency to disappear just when he's needed most.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cannon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third... Feb '17 Phartizoid 2
News Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15) Feb '15 They cannot kill ... 2
The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15) Jan '15 Hockey Schmockey 1
News NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14) Nov '14 Kevin from michigan 1
News Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13) Nov '13 hey hey black Albert 1
News 2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13) Jul '13 Harry 1
$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13) Jul '13 Hockey Schmockey 1
See all Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,828,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC