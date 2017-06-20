2017 Draft Prospect Profile: Isaac Ratcliffe Could Be A Big Gamble
Based on that alone, a lot of teams are likely to give Isaac Ratcliffe a look, but his play over the last two seasons brings up a lot of questions about if size is the ONLY thing Ratcliffe has to help him make it to the NHL level. He's got some great scoring ability, and could develop into one hell of a power forward in the Rick Nash mold, but at the same time his physical game is fairly underdeveloped, he still needs to build up his strength, and he's shown a tendency to disappear just when he's needed most.
