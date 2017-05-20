2017 Draft Profiles - Lias Andersson
NHL Central Scouting's #3 ranked European Skater, Andersson is the son of Niklas Andersson, an NHL journeyman who eventually returned home to be a bigger fish in the smaller pond of the SEL. Lias has had quite a season, locking down a third line spot in his second SHL season and helping HV71 in their championship run, his draft stock rising the entire team thanks to his strong defensive play and quick hands.
