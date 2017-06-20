2016-2017 Blue Jackets Player Reviews - Ryan Murray
Ryan Murray is coming off a disappointing season where he was bit once again by the injury bug, but this time around he may have also been passed on the depth chart. The emergence of rookie Zach Werenski last season saw Murray moved to the third pairing, and with that came a drop in ice time by almost five minutes per game from the previous season.
