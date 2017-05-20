Top prospect Pierre-Luc Dubois rebounds to lead Armada into QMJHL final
Being drafted third overall behind Calder Trophy nominees Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine comes with plenty of pressure and expectations. The process has made for a roller-coaster last 11 months for 18-year-old Pierre-Luc Dubois, who was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets at the 2016 NHL draft, only to be cut at the end of training camp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|2
|Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kevin from michigan
|1
|Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|hey hey black Albert
|1
|2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Harry
|1
|$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC