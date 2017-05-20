Top prospect Pierre-Luc Dubois reboun...

Top prospect Pierre-Luc Dubois rebounds to lead Armada into QMJHL final

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: The Guardian

Being drafted third overall behind Calder Trophy nominees Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine comes with plenty of pressure and expectations. The process has made for a roller-coaster last 11 months for 18-year-old Pierre-Luc Dubois, who was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets at the 2016 NHL draft, only to be cut at the end of training camp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third... Feb '17 Phartizoid 2
News Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15) Feb '15 They cannot kill ... 2
The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15) Jan '15 Hockey Schmockey 1
News NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14) Nov '14 Kevin from michigan 1
News Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13) Nov '13 hey hey black Albert 1
News 2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13) Jul '13 Harry 1
$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13) Jul '13 Hockey Schmockey 1
See all Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,497 • Total comments across all topics: 280,830,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC