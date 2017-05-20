Top prospect Pierre-Luc Dubois rebounds to lead Armada into QMJHL final

Being drafted third overall behind Calder Trophy nominees Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine comes with plenty of pressure and expectations. The process has made for a roller-coaster last 11 months for 18-year-old Pierre-Luc Dubois, who was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets at the 2016 NHL draft, only to be cut at the end of training camp.

