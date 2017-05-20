McDavid up against Crosby, Bobrovsky for Hart Trophy honour

Edmonton's Connor McDavid, left, Columbus' Sergei Bobrovsky and Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby are this year's Hart Trophy finalists for regular season MVP. Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, along with Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Sergei Bobrovsky of the Columbus Blue Jackets were named the three finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.