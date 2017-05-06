Cannon Blasts - 6 May 2017

Cannon Blasts - 6 May 2017

Saturday May 6

The three junior leagues that make up the Canadian Hockey League are seeing their finals played out, and the Jackets are represented out West and in the Q. Keegan Kolesar and the Seattle Thunderbirds are currently up 1-0 in their series against the Regina Pats, while Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada are down 1-0 to the Saint John Sea Dogs. Kolesar missed the first game due to suspension, however.

