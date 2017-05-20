2017 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Casey Mittelstadt Has All The Tools

Position : C/LW Current Team : Eden Prairie High School / Green Bay Gamblers, USHL Date of Birth : November 22, 1998 Place of Birth : Eden Prairie, Minnesota Height : 6'1" Weight : 200 lbs Shoots : Left The highest ranked American skater in the final Central Scouting rankings hails from Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Casey Mittelstadt is a nice combination of decent size to go with speed, instincts, and some skill.

