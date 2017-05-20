2017 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Case...

2017 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Casey Mittelstadt Has All The Tools

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Cannon

Position : C/LW Current Team : Eden Prairie High School / Green Bay Gamblers, USHL Date of Birth : November 22, 1998 Place of Birth : Eden Prairie, Minnesota Height : 6'1" Weight : 200 lbs Shoots : Left The highest ranked American skater in the final Central Scouting rankings hails from Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Casey Mittelstadt is a nice combination of decent size to go with speed, instincts, and some skill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cannon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third... Feb '17 Phartizoid 2
News Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15) Feb '15 They cannot kill ... 2
The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15) Jan '15 Hockey Schmockey 1
News NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14) Nov '14 Kevin from michigan 1
News Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13) Nov '13 hey hey black Albert 1
News 2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13) Jul '13 Harry 1
$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13) Jul '13 Hockey Schmockey 1
See all Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,519 • Total comments across all topics: 280,973,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC