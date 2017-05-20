2017 Draft Prospect Profiles - Nick S...

2017 Draft Prospect Profiles - Nick Suzuki

Stop me if you've heard this one before: A talented forward with a good bit of hockey sense and strong scoring ability, but his draft stock has been up and down wildly because of his size. As one of the latest birthdays in the 2017 draft class, there's a good chance that Nick Suzuki could grow and develop is body more after being selected, and there's every indication that he has the kind of offensive skills and vision that should translated well to the NHL level.

