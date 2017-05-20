2017 Draft Prospect Profiles: Gabriel Vilardi Could Drive the CBJ Offense

When you consider that Vilardi won't turn 18 for another three months, his size and speed set him apart from many of his pears in the OHL, but one of the most impressive parts of his game is the way he creates scoring opportunities without simply battering opponents around with his size. He's perfectly capable of throwing a big hit when it's called for, but Gabriel is just as happy to send a tape to tape pass through a gap in coverage to set up his teammate for a shot or to put his own shot on net.

