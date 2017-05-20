2017 Draft Prospect Profiles: Gabriel...

2017 Draft Prospect Profiles: Gabriel Vilardi Could Drive the CBJ Offense

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Cannon

When you consider that Vilardi won't turn 18 for another three months, his size and speed set him apart from many of his pears in the OHL, but one of the most impressive parts of his game is the way he creates scoring opportunities without simply battering opponents around with his size. He's perfectly capable of throwing a big hit when it's called for, but Gabriel is just as happy to send a tape to tape pass through a gap in coverage to set up his teammate for a shot or to put his own shot on net.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cannon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third... Feb '17 Phartizoid 2
News Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15) Feb '15 They cannot kill ... 2
The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15) Jan '15 Hockey Schmockey 1
News NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14) Nov '14 Kevin from michigan 1
News Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13) Nov '13 hey hey black Albert 1
News 2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13) Jul '13 Harry 1
$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13) Jul '13 Hockey Schmockey 1
See all Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,977 • Total comments across all topics: 280,931,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC