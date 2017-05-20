2017 Draft Prospect Profile: Could Klim Kostin Fall Into The Blue Jackets' Hands?
Kostin was once seen as a Top 5 pick, easy, heading into the 2017 NHL Draft, but that projection fell sharply when he underwent shoulder surgery in January, and that could bode well for the Jackets, who are sitting at 24th overall in the first round. The two things you'll hear about the lefty from eastern Russia are 1.) he has speed and 2.) he can score.
