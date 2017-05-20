2017 Draft Prospect Profile: Cale Makar represents the new breed of NHL defenseman
More and more we're seeing smaller defenders that combine great skating and offensive ability, and Makar has that in spades. He's diminutive, but is a wizard with the puck and will give the team that drafts him a stud to build a powerplay around.
