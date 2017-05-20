2016-2017 Player Report Card: Alexander Wennberg

The Blue Jackets drafted Alexander Wennberg in the hope he could grow into a strong NHL center - and this season, he took some big steps towards not only fulfilling that promise, but stepping into the role of #1 Center that the team desperately needed after the departure of Ryan Johansen. One of the "wishlist" items for the young Swede going into the 2016-2017 season was to see him shooting the puck more.

