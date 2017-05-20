2016-2017 Blue Jackets Player Reviews...

2016-2017 Blue Jackets Player Reviews - Josh Anderson

Thursday May 18

Josh Anderson has been in the mix for a few years now, but really cemented himself as a full-time NHLer this past season when he broke out for 17 goals , good for fifth on the team. This production is notable because Anderson mostly played a bottom six role, averaging just over 12 minutes of ice time per game- second only to Lukas Sedlak among the regulars.

Chicago, IL

