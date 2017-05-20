2016-2017 Blue Jackets Player Reviews...

2016-2017 Blue Jackets Player Reviews: Cam Atkinson

Columbus saw 12 players register double-digit goal totals this past season and had eight players surpass the 40 point plateau, but they were all paced by Cam Atkinson, who not only led the Jackets offensively in goals and points, but also set career bests in each of those categories, along with assists and +/-. Outside of leading the Blue Jackets, Atkinson was also among the most prolific scorers in the entire NHL this season, finishing the year tied with the eighth-most goals and finished 33rd in points .

