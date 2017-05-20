2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets Player Reviews: Matt Calvert
Matt Calvert did just about everything that was asked of him this year for Columbus, from tallying 10 goals to netting three short-handed scores and being apart of a penalty kill group that only allowed 12 power play goals. If there's anything in the season stat-line that sticks out against Calvert, it's the low assist total, and thus, the low point total.
