2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets Player Reviews: Matt Calvert

Wednesday May 24

Matt Calvert did just about everything that was asked of him this year for Columbus, from tallying 10 goals to netting three short-handed scores and being apart of a penalty kill group that only allowed 12 power play goals. If there's anything in the season stat-line that sticks out against Calvert, it's the low assist total, and thus, the low point total.

