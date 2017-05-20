2016-17 Blue Jackets Player Reviews: Zach Werenski

Games played: 78 Goals: 11 Assists: 36 Points: 47 Time on ice: 20:55 Penalty Minutes: 14 Corsi For : 54.1% Zach Werenski had the best rookie season any Columbus Blue Jacket has ever had, regardless if he wins the Calder Trophy or not. Zach Werenski had the best rookie season any skater for the Blue Jackets has ever had, surpassing the totals of guys like Rick Nash , Ryan Johansen, Boone Jenner , and Cam Atkinson .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cannon.