2016-17 Blue Jackets Player Reviews: Sam Gagner

Games played: 81 Goals: 18 Assists: 32 Points: 50 Time on ice: 13:43 Penalty Minutes: 22 Corsi For : 54.8% Sam Gagner was signed by the Columbus Blue Jackets last summer on a one year "prove it" deal worth $650,000. Gagner has bounced around the league after never living up to his billing as the 6th overall pick in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft .

