Trouba scores twice as Jets beat slumping Blue Jackets 5-4

Jacob Trouba scored twice and Eric Comrie had 35 saves in his NHL debut as the Winnipeg Jets beat the slumping Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Thursday night. Mark Scheifele, Mathieu Perreault and Bryan Little also scored for the Jets, who held off a late Columbus rally to win their sixth straight game.

