The victor of the Caps-Leafs series will play the Pittsburgh Penguins
Five players scored goals and Columbus held on for a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 of the best-of-seven series on Tuesday night in Nationwide Arena. The defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins are trying to make quick work of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the National Hockey League playoffs.
Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|2
|Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kevin from michigan
|1
|Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|hey hey black Albert
|1
|2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Harry
|1
|$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
