The victor of the Caps-Leafs series w...

The victor of the Caps-Leafs series will play the Pittsburgh Penguins

Tuesday Apr 25

Five players scored goals and Columbus held on for a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 of the best-of-seven series on Tuesday night in Nationwide Arena. The defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins are trying to make quick work of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the National Hockey League playoffs.

