The Blue Jackets' success is rooted w...

The Blue Jackets' success is rooted within its young players

11 hrs ago Read more: Pensburgh

The Penguins face the Columbus Blue Jackets for the first time in the post-season since 2014, and they have their work cut out of them. We all know the Blue Jackets possess All-Star winger Cam Atkinson , prolific scorer Brandon Dubinsky , and a tough net-minder in Sergei Bobrovsky .

