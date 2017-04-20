The Blue Jackets Learned Lessons They Should've Known All Along
You know what it's like when you want something so bad, then you finally get what you're asking for, and it kind of sucks? Maybe it's a t-shirt that doesn't fit quite right, or a car that constantly breaks down, or a gadget that's buggy and won't run the newest apps? It's not an entirely fair comparison, but the Columbus Blue Jackets playoff run, if you can call it that, after a strong 2016-17 season felt a bit like that. The Jackets weren't supposed to be in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cannon.
Add your comments below
Columbus Blue Jackets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|2
|Game #50 Recap - Inexplicable (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|The Mid-Season Columbus Blue Jackets Report (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
|NHL Star Say Parents Spent His Millions (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kevin from michigan
|1
|Columbus Awarded 2015 NHL All Star Game (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|hey hey black Albert
|1
|2013 Draft Prospect Profile #33: Chris Bigras (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Harry
|1
|$5.625 Million a year for Bob? (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Hockey Schmockey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Blue Jackets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC