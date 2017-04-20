The Blue Jackets Learned Lessons They...

The Blue Jackets Learned Lessons They Should've Known All Along

You know what it's like when you want something so bad, then you finally get what you're asking for, and it kind of sucks? Maybe it's a t-shirt that doesn't fit quite right, or a car that constantly breaks down, or a gadget that's buggy and won't run the newest apps? It's not an entirely fair comparison, but the Columbus Blue Jackets playoff run, if you can call it that, after a strong 2016-17 season felt a bit like that. The Jackets weren't supposed to be in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

